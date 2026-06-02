Change signalled in Tamil Nadu, old problems run deep, follow-through vital

Many agree that the Tamil Nadu government under Vijay deserves time to settle in and deliver results. Its moves against mining cartels, mismanaged liquor outlets and fraudulent tenders have raised expectations, while clarity of intent has reinforced early optimism. Though several sectors continue to grapple with inertia, corruption and bureaucratic rigidity, the government has begun addressing long-standing governance failures. The political backdrop remains fluid, with Vijay still engaged in coalition management and legislative consolidation even as opposition voices, including BJP leader Annamalai, continue to command public attention.

The review of minor mineral quarries and the enforcement action that followed have been widely seen as a necessary first step in tackling illegal mining and environmental degradation. But its impact will depend on whether it evolves into sustained regulatory discipline, including cancellation of unlawful leases and consistent oversight, rather than episodic crackdowns that lose momentum.

In the power sector, attention has turned to procurement and tendering processes. The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation’s directive to its 12 regional units to form committees for vetting cost estimates before tenders are floated is intended to improve scrutiny and curb opacity. Yet such procedural redesign will matter only if it results in genuine transparency in bidding and execution rather than becoming another layer of paperwork.