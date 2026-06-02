Odisha's rain concern, ready farmers for risk

This could be a year of great discomfort for farmers in Odisha. Fresh from a season when it posted a record 150 lakh metric tonnes food grains production, the state is now staring at headwinds. The south-west monsoon is already delayed and the projections are not good either. Forecast of a deficit rainfall in the monsoon core zone of which Odisha is a part, must worry the state government. According to the India Meteorological Department, the probability of below-normal monsoon rainfall is 43 percent. With the mega El Niño predicted to form during this critical period, the challenges can mount quickly unless timely measures are taken. Pre-monsoon rainfall has been below average and the farming community is already in a tizzy. Yet there is very little on-the-ground information campaign to sensitise farmers about what the season has in store.

Fact be told, if the long-term weather outlook holds, the government would have its hands full. Odisha’s tryst with natural calamities is well-known and if the monsoon fails, challenges would be far greater if the administration is not in a state of readiness. The scarcity of fertiliser is already being felt with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative plant facing an ammonia shortage that has impacted production of diammonium phosphate and urea, due to the West Asia crisis. In another two months’ time, when agriculture activities would be at an advanced stage, things can really get out of hand.