CBSE must answer hard questions posed by OSM controversy

A botched transition to an on-screen marking (OSM) system for evaluating Class XII answer scripts has forced a leadership shake-up at the top of the Central Board of Secondary Education. The axe of accountability has fallen on chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta, with Lokhande Prashant Sitaram and Varun Bhardwaj appointed to replace them, respectively. OSM involves scanning of pen-and-paper answer sheets for online assessment. There was nothing wrong with the policy per se—such platforms work efficiently elsewhere. But the way it was implemented here left students and parents shocked and distressed.

For starters, the contract for the digital platform was awarded just 74 days before the board exam began on February 17. A pilot test in mid-January spotted plenty of bugs and suggested delaying the rollout, but the advice was ignored. The result: the first round of revaluation requests threw up blurry scanned copies, missing pages and supplementary sheets, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different set, and unexpected drops in marks. It led to a flood of students demanding revaluation, at which stage the payment gateway demanded phantom fees. Besides, the system was found porous, potentially exposing scanned answer sheets along with evaluator and student information to hackers.