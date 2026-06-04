New CM DK Shivakumar faces race against the clock

D K Shivakumar’s populist approach was evident within hours of him assuming charge as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Among the raft of the new measures announced were free bus passes for all students, a ₹2,000-crore grant for improving roads in Bengaluru, a private employment exchange system, establishment of 10,000 Bharat Jodo youth associations and initiatives to address the concerns of those building houses. But below the layers of hope and excitement, the new CM and his administration face a number of challenges—administratively and politically—including mobilising resources for the ongoing and new schemes, and implementing them effectively.

Shivakumar, keen on getting his government out of predecessor Siddaramaiah’s shadow, may announce more initiatives in the days to come. But the real challenge would be in continuing the Congress’s flagship guarantee schemes promised before the elections that require over ₹50,000 crore in annual allocations. Adding to the challenge will be funding the other initiatives launched in the last three years and the fresh programmes announced now. Most importantly, resources would need to be generated for all of them without burdening the people further.