Subnormal monsoon darkens macro clouds

If similar conditions a decade ago led to an agrarian distress, a rural demand slump and a regional water crisis, there is an added reason for worry this year. The Gulf war and Hormuz Strait blockade have driven up fertiliser prices by more than two-fifths before the kharif sowing season, forcing the government to expand its subsidy burden to protect farmers and food prices—what was budgeted for 2026-27 at ₹1.71 lakh crore is now expected to balloon to ₹2.75-3 lakh crore. With urea supplies hit, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research recommended using ammonium sulphate, an inorganic fertiliser whose short-term benefits should be balanced against its long-term impact on soil acidity. Experience also shows that it’s well nigh impossible to push farmers into changing their farming practices in short order.

Like so many other gaps in India’s strategic planning, the Gulf war has exposed the delicate calculations that keep the country’s food security in the safe zone. A parliamentary panel’s report last December pointed out that India produces a quarter less than the urea it consumes—a shortfall external shocks can exacerbate. Ultimately, we need to treat farm inputs as strategic industries. The reopening of district Agromet centres within a year of their closure taught us that we need to constantly share localised weather information with farmers—even if they are not precisely accurate.