Do unto others what you want done to Indians

Aberrant behaviour by Indian tourists abroad—ranging from the embarrassing to the indefensible—has invited severe backlash from various parts of the world in recent weeks. The charges include pilfering cutlery, linen and room décor, loud sloganeering, dangerous displays of public exuberance and even the defacement of a sacred geological landmark. Last month’s incident of a family caught in Bali with goods stolen from their resort recalled a similar episode in 2019 and reinforced an uncomfortable stereotype: that a section of Indian travellers treats foreign destinations as spaces where normal standards of civic conduct do not apply.
What makes these incidents particularly troubling is that they are no longer viewed as isolated acts. Across destinations, complaints about noise, littering, queue-jumping, disregard for local customs and petty pilferage are coalescing into a stereotype. Hotels have begun issuing advisories directed at Indian guests; social media is replete with unflattering commentary. The issue is not that Indians are uniquely prone to such conduct. It is that the actions of a visible minority are increasingly shaping perceptions of an entire nation. A recent surge in outbound tourism has amplified the visibility of the inconsiderate minority. Nearly 3.3 crore Indians travelled overseas in 2025, 6 percent more than the previous year. Indian tourists are among the world’s highest spenders. Yet spending power alone does not command respect. Reputation is shaped as much by public conduct as by economic clout.
The costs are neither trivial nor confined to tourism. Thailand, the third-most preferred destination for Indian travellers last year and a country that once offered visa-free entry for up to 60 days, has tightened those rules. India continues to rank a modest 78th on the Henley Passport Index. More importantly, the actions of a few can complicate life for the vast Indian diaspora whose professionalism and hard work have earned respect across continents. The government informed the Lok Sabha earlier this year that racial attacks on Indians abroad have risen since 2019. Such prejudice cannot be justified, but neither can we ignore how negative perceptions are reinforced.
In an interconnected world, citizenship does not stop at the immigration counter. Every traveller becomes an informal ambassador of the country they represent. The principle is elementary and universal: behave abroad as we would expect visitors to behave in India. Respect, after all, is earned repeatedly through conduct.