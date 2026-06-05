Do unto others what you want done to Indians

Aberrant behaviour by Indian tourists abroad—ranging from the embarrassing to the indefensible—has invited severe backlash from various parts of the world in recent weeks. The charges include pilfering cutlery, linen and room décor, loud sloganeering, dangerous displays of public exuberance and even the defacement of a sacred geological landmark. Last month’s incident of a family caught in Bali with goods stolen from their resort recalled a similar episode in 2019 and reinforced an uncomfortable stereotype: that a section of Indian travellers treats foreign destinations as spaces where normal standards of civic conduct do not apply.

What makes these incidents particularly troubling is that they are no longer viewed as isolated acts. Across destinations, complaints about noise, littering, queue-jumping, disregard for local customs and petty pilferage are coalescing into a stereotype. Hotels have begun issuing advisories directed at Indian guests; social media is replete with unflattering commentary. The issue is not that Indians are uniquely prone to such conduct. It is that the actions of a visible minority are increasingly shaping perceptions of an entire nation. A recent surge in outbound tourism has amplified the visibility of the inconsiderate minority. Nearly 3.3 crore Indians travelled overseas in 2025, 6 percent more than the previous year. Indian tourists are among the world’s highest spenders. Yet spending power alone does not command respect. Reputation is shaped as much by public conduct as by economic clout.