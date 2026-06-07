Bridge the safety gap in medical tourism

The fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar in June 2026, which killed 21 people, including 13 foreign medical tourists, has drawn attention to the conditions in which many patients and their families stay while seeking treatment in India. Every year, thousands of people from Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, several African countries, and West Asia and the Gulf travel to Indian cities for surgeries and other procedures. For many, India offers medical care at a fraction of the cost elsewhere. Others come because the treatment they need is unavailable at home. To save money, families often stay in inexpensive guesthouses or rented rooms near hospitals, sometimes for weeks or even months during treatment.

The Delhi tragedy has exposed a problem that extends far beyond one neighbourhood. Around major hospitals in several cities, clusters of budget guesthouses and small lodgings cater to patients and relatives seeking affordable accommodation. Some operate from buildings never designed to house so many occupants. Extra rooms and floors are added, while safety measures often fail to keep pace. In crowded localities where buildings stand cheek by jowl, a fire can quickly escalate into a catastrophe. The same risks exist in hospital districts in Mumbai, Vellore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities that attract large numbers of domestic and foreign patients. Narrow lanes, ageing structures and the relentless demand for low-cost accommodation can complicate rescue operations during an emergency. Yet questions about inspections, approvals and enforcement often arise only after a tragedy. Responsibility is diffused across multiple agencies, while unsafe properties continue to operate in plain sight.