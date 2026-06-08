Bold moves: Soorya in, Surya out, Shreyas up

Even before India’s teams for various cricketing formats were announced on Saturday, the inclusion of one player seemed to be a certainty. So what if he is just over 15? After all, he has stirred the imagination of the world with audacious swings of the bat. As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulverised some illustrious bowlers to notch up an eye-watering strike rate of 237, he remained the central character of this year’s IPL.

So it’s no surprise that he came to be named in the T20 international squad as the youngest male cricketer to don the India cap, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Even the Indian cricket board has acknowledged that Vaibhav is a generational talent and made concessions in rules for his parents to accompany during the upcoming England tour. For now, Sooryavanshi needs to be protected with a bubble wrap, allowing him to focus on learning and doing what he does best—smash sixes and win matches.