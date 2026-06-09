Beyond border impasse: Reshaped India-Nepal ties augur well for region

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal used his latest visit to New Delhi to send a clear message—though the longstanding border dispute between the neighbours, including disagreements over the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura stretch, will remain on the bilateral agenda, they need not define the future of India-Nepal relations. Clarifying recent remarks by Prime Minister Balendra Shah that had sparked speculation about third-party involvement in the territorial dispute, Khanal reiterated that Kathmandu remains committed to resolving the issue through established bilateral mechanisms. Nepal’s engagement with the UK, he said, is aimed at accessing historical records that could support its claims, not to invite external mediation.
The clarification comes at a time when both sides appear keen to preserve momentum in a civilisational relationship increasingly shaped by economic integration and connectivity. The border dispute resurfaced after the resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through Lipulekh Pass. Yet neither side has allowed the issue to overshadow the wider engagement. More significant than the clarification itself was what it revealed about Nepal’s new political leadership. The Rastriya Swatantra Party, which emerged as the dominant force following the recent elections, has sought to project itself as representing a generation focused on governance reform, economic transformation and institutional renewal. It has signalled a desire to broaden the conversation with India, repeatedly describing New Delhi as Nepal’s “most important partner”.
That reflects the reality of a relationship whose foundations run far deeper than periodic political disagreements. India and Nepal share an open border, extensive people-to-people ties, growing trade and investment flows and cooperation across energy, infrastructure, security and connectivity. Newer areas such as digital payments, cross-border energy trade and logistics networks are becoming increasingly important pillars of the engagement. The launch of cross-border peer-to-peer digital payments, announced during Khanal’s meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, offers a glimpse of this evolving agenda. It signals a relationship moving beyond traditional frameworks towards greater economic and technological integration.
The test for both governments is not whether every dispute can be resolved quickly, but whether differences can be managed without derailing a relationship of growing strategic and economic importance. Upcoming high-level exchanges, including a potential visit by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, could help build that momentum. The future of India-Nepal ties will ultimately be shaped less by unresolved border issues than by the ability of both sides to expand cooperation despite them.