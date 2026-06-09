Beyond border impasse: Reshaped India-Nepal ties augur well for region

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal used his latest visit to New Delhi to send a clear message—though the longstanding border dispute between the neighbours, including disagreements over the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura stretch, will remain on the bilateral agenda, they need not define the future of India-Nepal relations. Clarifying recent remarks by Prime Minister Balendra Shah that had sparked speculation about third-party involvement in the territorial dispute, Khanal reiterated that Kathmandu remains committed to resolving the issue through established bilateral mechanisms. Nepal’s engagement with the UK, he said, is aimed at accessing historical records that could support its claims, not to invite external mediation.

The clarification comes at a time when both sides appear keen to preserve momentum in a civilisational relationship increasingly shaped by economic integration and connectivity. The border dispute resurfaced after the resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through Lipulekh Pass. Yet neither side has allowed the issue to overshadow the wider engagement. More significant than the clarification itself was what it revealed about Nepal’s new political leadership. The Rastriya Swatantra Party, which emerged as the dominant force following the recent elections, has sought to project itself as representing a generation focused on governance reform, economic transformation and institutional renewal. It has signalled a desire to broaden the conversation with India, repeatedly describing New Delhi as Nepal’s “most important partner”.