Rate rise doesn't address affordable housing need

A Revanth Reddy has stirred controversy by claiming that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency or HYDRAA, which is tasked with taking down unauthorised structures, drew its name from German dictator Adolf Hitler’s “fondness for the word Hydra”. However, it’s another recent action by his administration that will have a far more consequential impact on the state’s real estate sector.

Last week, the Telangana government raised land rates across the state based on geographical demand, among other things. It undertook the revision, last done in 2021-22, based on a report by economist Arvind Subramanian. This time, the government shook up the basic minimum construction values for reinforced cement concrete and non-RCC structures. As a result, the government expects to gain at least ₹1,400 crore in annual revenues as housing becomes costlier. Critics say that the decision at this juncture, when the sector is facing headwinds, is mistimed as even the existing inventory of built houses might take a couple of years to be sold and raw material costs are set to rise. It is a sound argument, but does not take into account the ground reality.