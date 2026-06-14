Heights to rise in Bengaluru, pressure will build too

The government is now considering an ordinance to formalise the move, although by and large the opposition BJP also supports higher FAR limits. Supporters argue that the scheme will free up the real estate activity and help moderate Bengaluru’s notoriously high rental costs, particularly in apartment complexes that have valid OCs. The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation has welcomed the decision, especially as the government moves to implement the Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2025. The legislation is expected to improve transparency, strengthen the rights of apartment owners, standardise maintenance charges, establish deadlines for transferring undivided land shares and curb encroachments on common areas.

While the package may appear to offer benefits across the board, concerns about its long-term consequences have sparked a broader debate about the sustainability of such growth. Is Bengaluru prepared for it, and can its ageing infrastructure cope? Given the government’s uneven record in maintaining roads, drains, traffic systems and waste management, doubts are inevitable. A single spell of rain routinely exposes the city’s weaknesses. Looser building norms could encourage widespread violations, compromise public safety and invite legal complications. Monetising every available square foot may intensify both crowding and vehicular congestion. The chief minister’s ambitions for Bengaluru are expansive, but neglecting basic norms risks altering the city’s very character.