As AI becomes new geopolitical tool, India must be a co-creator

Anthropic's abrupt suspension of its most advanced artificial intelligence models for foreign users, following a US government order citing national security concerns, marks a turning point in the global AI race. It acknowledges AI tools as strategic assets similar to advanced defence systems. Until now, Washington’s controls focused on AI chips. The Anthropic episode signals a consequential shift towards restricting access to the models that run on the chips, too. The message is unmistakable: the US intends to decide who gets access to frontier AI capabilities and on what terms.

This has profound implications for countries like India. The assumption that global markets will always provide access to cutting-edge AI is proving increasingly fragile. As geopolitical competition intensifies, both the US and China are likely to treat their best models as critical national assets. The rest of the world risks being relegated to second-tier technologies and delayed access. Against this backdrop, the recently announced India-France AI partnership acquires greater significance. The Innovation Roadmap 2030, with its emphasis on “trusted AI”, research collaboration, privacy-preserving data frameworks and emerging technologies, is praiseworthy. It is an early recognition that technological sovereignty cannot be built through dependence on a single ecosystem.