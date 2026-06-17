As rainfall deficit spreads, rework crop strategies, build long-term resilience

As El Niño conditions strengthen in the Pacific, India’s monsoon is showing signs of strain across a dozen states. By mid-June, rainfall is about 35 percent below the normal nationwide, and central India faces a sharp 63 percent shortfall. The monsoon’s advance has stalled across much of Maharashtra, while Mumbai is closely monitoring its reservoir levels as the supplies are expected to last only around 45 days if the conditions persist. In the south, Tamil Nadu farmers are unsure about planting Kuruvai rice because dam storage is low, while reduced Cauvery flows at the Karnataka border are unsettling others. The weather office has stated that early-June deficits do not decide the whole season, but there is now a nearly 60 percent chance of a poor monsoon, which is a serious worry for the whole nation.

The next 6-8 weeks will be crucial. The Centre is working with states to launch crop-specific backup plans, but execution must be on a war footing. Short-duration, drought-resistant seeds must reach vulnerable districts quickly, along with clear advice for farmers on what to plant, when. At the same time, MGNREGA funds should go towards cleaning tanks, repairing canals and improving groundwater recharging before the monsoon reaches its peak. More than just issuing warnings, city administrations should focus on finding leaks, managing demand and planning for emergency water supplies.