Follow speed in putting UK trade deal to work with help for India Inc

India recently demonstrated that it can drive a hard bargain in trade negotiations when it secured favourable terms on steel under its free trade agreement with the UK. In a protectionist move, Britain had announced a 60 percent reduction in tariff-free steel import quotas from June 2026, along with a 50 percent duty on shipments exceeding the limit. The decision could have become a speed-breaker for the FTA, as India had threatened to revisit the tariff concessions it had offered if its steel exports were adversely affected. However, both sides arrived at a middle ground where around 85 percent of India’s steel exports to the UK would be shielded from the restrictions. It underscores India’s growing ability to safeguard its domestic industries while negotiating ambitious trade deals.

Equally important is the speed with which the two countries are moving from signing the agreement to its implementation, highlighting their shared urgency in strengthening trade ties in an era of increasing geopolitical uncertainties. The Prime Ministers of India and the UK, who met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, announced that the FTA will come into force on July 15, less than a year after it was signed. While the finer details of the revised agreement will be made public on July 1, the Indian government indicated it has been able to “resolve all issues”.