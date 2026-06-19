Kerala admits fiscal gaps, does little to bridge them

The budget presented by Kerala’s new UDF government is like an undercooked dish—it has all the ingredients, yet does not have the required flavour. Belying expectations of a paradigm shift, the budget has shied away from any concrete proposal to offset the structural squeeze on the economy, where committed expenditure has left very little room for capital spending. Armed with a massive mandate and a white paper that exposed an economy fraying at the edges, the government was expected to do much more.

However, credit must be given to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is also the finance minister, for finally confronting reality. By acknowledging that Kerala can no longer depend on the central government, he has chosen to walk a fiscal high-wire—balancing a suffocating treasury against the hopes of millions. Admitting you have a problem is a welcome first step. But the real question is how to address it. The structural math remains stubbornly rigid as 77 paise of every rupee the state earns is swallowed by salaries, pensions and interest payments. This budget barely does anything to address the burden.