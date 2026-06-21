Iron will needed to convert covenant into lasting peace

The parallels could not have been more poignant. Days before the 107th anniversary of one US President signing a 14-point peace agenda in a gilded hall at Versailles, another followed suit in the sprawling palace outside Paris. More than a century ago, Woodrow Wilson needed several months after the signing to reconcile competing proposals and secure peace after the First World War. This time, the hope is that Donald Trump will expend enough political capital to iron out the remaining differences and rein in Israel’s roguish belligerence, delivering a lasting peace in West Asia.

Over the 114 days since Israel and the US launched their war on Iran, the world has repeatedly swung between hope and despair, with temporary ceasefires giving way to renewed hostilities. On Sunday, American and Iranian negotiators met in the Swiss town of Bürgenstock, alongside Pakistani and Qatari mediators, to advance the 14-point memorandum of understanding towards a peace pact envisaged by mid-August. All sides appeared clear that the most pressing issue was the conduct of someone not in the room. The US President and Vice President voiced their harshest warnings yet for the Benjamin Netanyahu government to toe the line drawn by their biggest benefactor. For the other side, the Iranian foreign ministry said the momentum towards peace would depend on Israel’s actions in Lebanon. The limits of Iran’s nuclear options and a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz open were the other technical points on the agenda, along with the flow of funds to Iran that the memorandum of understanding promises.