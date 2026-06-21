Odisha textbook fiasco warrants stern action

A staggering 1,600-odd mistakes in textbooks printed and circulated among schools by the Odisha government are not merely proofing blunders. They are proof of institutional failure. From a picture of Karnataka’s Vidhan Soudha being used for the Odisha State Assembly to the Hampi Stone Chariot being passed off as the Konark Sun Temple, factual inaccuracies and grammatical errors across subjects have brought embarrassment to the BJP government. Errors range from locating the Niyamgiri Hills in Jharkhand to mistakes in the names of eminent personalities. The lapses of the School and Mass Education (SME) Department span languages—English, Hindi, Urdu and even Odia have not been spared. The less said about typographical and spelling errors, the better. One can gauge the enormity of the gaffes from the fact that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which prepared the textbooks, had to publish two volumes of corrigenda running to 115 pages. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, evidently unhappy with the situation, ordered a probe by a panel and vowed action against those responsible.

However, the entire episode smacks of callousness. Textbook preparation began last year. A 24-member core committee, comprising departmental officers and subject experts, was entrusted with syllabus scrutiny. But so negligible was oversight that the errors were discovered only after 2.9 crore copies of 57 textbooks had been printed and circulated. AI and translation tools appear to have been used while human supervision remained absent. The scale of the blunder is as disturbing as the state government’s reluctance to fix accountability. Compounding matters, SME Minister Nityananda Gond’s attempt to dismiss the issue as a mere printing mistake is unfortunate. For students, textbooks are sacrosanct. They are often the first and most authoritative source of knowledge, which is why every stage of their preparation demands the highest standards of scrutiny.