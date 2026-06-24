Delhi crime shines light on rising vulnerability of migrant families

Delhi's disgraceful record as the country’s rape capital came under a harsh spotlight again on Monday. A 29-year-old cab driver allegedly kidnapped an 11-year-old daughter of migrant workers while she was sleeping on a pavement in south Delhi. When the police tracked down the cab, they found that the cabbie had picked up another ride after raping and murdering the adolescent, as if it was business as usual. The accused was later shot in the leg allegedly while attempting to escape during an on-site reconstruction of events.

Apart from the national capital’s grim reputation, it also brings into focus the fact that atrocities on women and children of migrant worker families are on the rise across the nation. The recent rape and death of a toddler in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur was another case in point, as was the rape of an underage girl in Telangana’s Peddapalli district. Couple this with the fact that by the end of November 2025, there were 31.4 crore migrant workers registered on the eShram portal—and the scale of vulnerability becomes clearer. Flung far from home and often struggling to communicate across a language barrier, these builders of modern India are mostly treated as second-class citizens in their own country. The Delhi police should be commended for acting swiftly to apprehend the accused, but given that what works as deterrent is the certainty of a swift conviction, they need to exercise caution while seeing this case to its judicial conclusion.