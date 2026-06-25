Fifty years on, the warning of Emergency endures

Fifty years ago this week, India entered one of the darkest passages in its democratic journey. On the night of June 25, 1975, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi proclaimed the Emergency. Civil liberties were suspended, opposition leaders jailed, dissent muffled and the press subjected to censorship. For the next 21 months, Indians discovered how quickly a democracy could be made to look orderly, efficient and disciplined once the noise of disagreement was silenced.

The Emergency was not merely a political crisis. It was a stress test for institutions. Parliament yielded more than it should have. Sections of the judiciary failed to cover themselves in glory. Much of the bureaucracy learnt that compliance was safer than conviction. Parts of the media surrendered their voice. Ordinary citizens, meanwhile, learnt that rights are most vulnerable when they are assumed to be permanent.

Yet the period also revealed another India. Journalists, lawyers, activists and political workers resisted. Many paid a heavy personal price. Ultimately, it was the voter who had the final say. When elections were called, the verdict was unequivocal and democracy found its way back through the ballot box. That is why the Emergency cannot be remembered only as an episode from another era or invoked once a year for political point-scoring. Its significance lies in the questions it continues to pose. How much power is too much power? How robust are our institutions when they come under pressure? How willing are citizens to trade liberty for convenience, certainty or the promise of swift outcomes?