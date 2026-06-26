Make smaller VIP convoys the rule, not exceptions

The VVIP convoy culture is like a slow-spreading blot on India’s democratic fabric. As the number of those officially recognised as ‘very very important persons’ has grown, it has left ever-lengthening traffic snarl-ups in its wake. The common citizen often watches dignitaries passing by with elaborate security arrangements—complete with pilot vehicles, multiple escort cars, an ambulance, a signal-jamming vehicle and other support vehicles. A Congress MLA in Punjab even claimed in 2022 that his own party’s Chief Minister had a convoy of 42 vehicles, longer than the previous incumbent’s 33.

Although the Union home ministry’s guidelines clearly stipulate that traffic should not be stopped for most VIPs—with exceptions limited only to a handful of top-level dignitaries—these instructions are routinely ignored. Given the widespread public frustration this causes, Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s recent ‘people-first’ approach to traffic management has earned appreciation. Vijay has mandated that public vehicles, ambulances and school buses be allowed to move alongside his convoy. Instead of halting all other traffic, his motorcade uses just one lane while a parallel or opposite lane is kept fully open to public. Temporary barricades used to separate the CM’s convoy from other lanes are promptly removed once the motorcade passes. It’s not a surprise that this, along with Vijay’s occasional practice of skipping the standard security protocol to drive his own car, has struck a chord with the general public.