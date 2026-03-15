Jal Jeevan gets boost but gaps still remain

The Union Cabinet’s decision to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028, with higher central funding, sends mixed signals. It shows the Centre is willing to go the extra mile to provide tap water to every household in the country. But it’s also a quiet admission that the work remains unfinished. Last week, the government raised the total outlay of the scheme to ₹8.69 lakh crore and increased central assistance by ₹1.5 lakh crore, from ₹2.08 lakh crore to ₹3.59 lakh crore. The Centre also shifted its focus from building infrastructure to improving service delivery through structural reforms. A common digital system for transparency and accountability has also been proposed, demonstrating the government’s willingness to address implementation issues.

When the mission began in 2019, the government set an ambitious five-year target. Of India’s 19.35 crore rural households, only about 3.23 crore had tap-water connections then. Today, an additional 12.56 crore households have gained access, bringing coverage to over 81 percent of rural households. A major success is its impact on women, who usually carry the burden of fetching water from long distances. Easier access has improved their health and dignity. Studies also suggest the programme has helped cut under-five mortality by about 30 percent.