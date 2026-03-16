West Asia conflict singes sport on and off field

The International Olympic Committee’s silence is even more perplexing. On several occasions the IOC has reacted sternly towards countries for refusing to host foreign players because of geopolitical differences. Russia and Belarus are still banned by the IOC. Even India was not spared. In 2019, immediately after the attack in Pulwama, the Indian government refused to grant visas to Pakistan shooters for an international event. The IOC stripped the status of that pistol event as an Olympic qualifier.

The effect of war is felt beyond playing arenas, too. There is fear that a long, expensive conflict in West Asia could affect sports sponsorships in other parts of the world. Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways and West Asian sovereign funds sponsor a number of top football clubs in Europe. Saudi Arabia’s Aramco is a major sponsor of International Cricket Council events. If these nations’ economies are affected, sports across the world will feel the pinch, too.