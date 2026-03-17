Before making it a tech hub, build Mysuru infrastructure

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proposed to extend his plan of promoting technology investments in the smaller cities of Karnataka. In his 2026-27 budget, he has pitched Mysuru as the state’s second IT City. The previous budget had promoted tech clusters in Belagavi and Dharwad; this time a new IT park has been planned for Mangaluru. This decentralisation of the IT industry is a practical solution to achieve more equitable growth across the state and to disburden the IT City’s crumbling infrastructure. The state is also focusing on building more global capability centres, with a dedicated policy for the segment. While over 550 such centres are operational, it is targeting 500 new ones by 2029 to bring in an estimated 3.5 lakh fresh jobs.

Located 140 km from the state capital, Mysuru is a natural alternative as the next IT centre, with more than 30,000 employees already working for around 100 companies including established majors like Infosys as well as startups. The two cities are connected by an expressway, and new commuter and Vande Bharat trains that have shrunk travel time. There is also talk of extending Namma Metro in the future.