Global warming can worsen health risks

A study in the Lancet Global Health journal has cautioned that hotter climate could drive millions worldwide into physical inactivity by 2050, cause 7,00,000 more premature deaths a year and result in $3.68 billion in productivity losses. According to experts, physical inactivity is a major cause for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, certain cancers, muscle weakness, osteoporosis, poorer blood circulation, increased inflammation and mental health issues.

Another study, in the Environmental Research: Health journal, has underlined something we in India have experienced increasingly in recent years—humid conditions on the hottest days of the year considerably reduce physical activity in the tropics and subtropics. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects that every 0.5°C rise in temperature increases the intensity, frequency and duration of heat-humidity extremes, with labour-productivity losses and health risks. If the global average rises by 2°C above the pre-industrial temperatures, more than a quarter of the world’s population could experience an extra month of severe heat stress each year compared to the 1950-79 average. Such shifts compress the number of thermally safe hours for exertion, eroding habitual physical activity and exacerbating inequalities where adaptive capacity is limited.