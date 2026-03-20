Ideological lines blurring more than ever in Kerala

Elsewhere, G Sudhakaran, a former minister, has parted ways with the CPI(M) to contest as a Congress-backed independent in Ambalapuzha. P K Sasi in Ottapalam and Aisha Potty in Kottarakkara are other senior leaders who will fight against their former party. S Rajendran, a former CPI(M) legislator, is the BJP candidate for Devikulam, marking a stark ideological shift. Sitting legislator C C Mukundan and former MLA K Ajith have been fielded by the BJP in Nattika and Vaikom, respectively, after their shift from the CPI.

There have been desertions from the Congress and BJP ranks too, underlining the all-round blurring of ideological lines and rise of opportunistic tendencies driven by a desire for power. It’s not that Kerala politics has not witnessed defections in the past, but it has never been on this scale. One thing is evident amid all the changes—the communist fortress is showing cracks, undermined by a gradual but clear erosion of ideology and identity.

As transactional calculations are looming larger, the politics of ambition is stamping its authority over the politics of principles. This assembly election will go down in history as one that made every party in Kerala look just like the others.