Rising cost of war goes far beyond barrels and borders

The effects of the Gulf War have spilled far beyond oil wells and gas fields. It is hitting pill strips, dinner plates, fertiliser bags and shipping lanes—with devastating results for everyday lives the world over. The escalation in West Asia is laying bare a hard truth: modern economies are not just powered by petrochemicals, they are built with the critical inputs they provide. So, when that flow tightens, the shock spreads far beyond energy prices.

India, the world’s pharmacy, is on the frontline of a supply shock it cannot control. Its vast generic drug industry, which feeds millions at home, runs on essential petrochemical inputs. From active ingredients and solvents to coatings and packaging, several critical links depend on them. Disrupt benzene or ethylene and the system does not just slow, it starts to strain at the seams.

Essential medicines will remain on the shelves, but their costs will rise. Big pharma manufacturers may absorb the hit briefly, but the smaller ones cannot. When they fail, patients would suffer, especially in a lower-middle-income country like India. The crisis is not stopping at medicines. Energy disruption is now bleeding into fertiliser supply chains. It’s not just a fifth of the world’s oil supply that passes through the Strait of Hormuz, more than a fourth of the global fertiliser supply also does. As fertiliser prices surge, food prices will follow. Yields may come under pressure through the year. This is how war globalises hunger.