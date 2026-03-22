Safety signals matter as Semaglutide scales

The global weight-loss treatment market has not had it so good in ages. From a ‘class’ drug priced at a prohibitive ₹10,000 a month and above, the jab’s cost dropped by as much as 70-90 percent in a day, potentially making it massy. It all happened on March 21, a day after Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk’s patent protection for its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, Semaglutide, expired in India. The domestic industry, which specialises in low-cost knock-offs, populated the market quickly with its generic variants. Initially marketed by innovator Nordisk as an active pharma ingredient for managing Type 2 diabetes, Semaglutide later became popular as a tool to control obesity. For example, Semaglutide is the core ingredient in Ozempic, one of Nordisk’s flagship products for diabetes. It costs between ₹8,800 and ₹11,175 a month, while Nordisk’s weight-loss Wegovy is available for ₹10,850-₹16,400 a month. In contrast, Indian generic variants are enticingly priced between ₹1,300 and ₹4,000 a month. At least 40 Indian firms are expected to flood global markets with their generics, vying for a slice of the aspirational, affordable drug market.

The domestic demand could be huge: a 2025 study estimated 101 million Indians with Type 2 diabetes and 136 million with pre-diabetes. Add the global obesity epidemic, and the potential market is enormous. Known as the pharma capital of the world, India accounts for around 20 percent of the global generic sector.