War-driven oil hits rupee, any further slide risks economy feeling strain

The Indian rupee’s slide since the Iran conflict, set off by the larger US-Israel war in West Asia, shows pressure across Asian currencies rather than just a domestic problem. Last Friday, the rupee crossed ₹93 per dollar for the first time, moved close to ₹94, and saw its steepest drop in four years. It has declined nearly 2 percent this month since hostilities escalated on March 2, driven by a combination of surging crude oil prices, global risk aversion, sustained foreign portfolio outflows and a firm US dollar.

The pressures are not unique to India. Across Asia, currencies such as the Japanese yen, South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso and Thai baht have all fallen against the dollar, reflecting the region-wide impact of higher oil prices and global uncertainty. A stronger dollar index has added to the pressure, while foreign investors have withdrawn over $8 billion in March alone, the biggest outflow since January 2025. Most countries have responded by allowing their currencies to weaken in a controlled way, tightening liquidity when needed and using reserves to manage sharp swings rather than fixing a set level.