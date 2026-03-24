Parliament poised to usher in a new era of nari shakti

To meet the 2029 timeline, the government is inclined to base the reallocation on the 2011 Census data, sidestepping delays tied to the next exercise starting next month. Seats would be apportioned pro rata across states, raising, for instance, Kerala’s tally from 20 to 30 and Uttar Pradesh’s from 80 to 120. States with uneven seat counts will require tailored solutions. The expansion also aims to address longstanding concerns of southern states that their success at population control could translate into diminished representation. The proposed adjustments would also raise the seats reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes from 84 to 126 and for Scheduled Tribes from 47 to 70.

The arithmetic of reform is only part of the task. The ruling coalition’s strength in both Houses provides a solid foundation, and the two-thirds requirement for constitutional amendment creates a strong incentive for wider agreement. The real opportunity lies not only in drafting the contours of the legislation, but in forging a broad, collaborative consensus capable of carrying this landmark reform through.

A longer horizon is already taking shape. Parallel discussions on synchronised elections indicate that, with enabling amendments, a nationwide ‘One nation, one election’ cycle could come into effect by 2034. For the time being, the possibility of transformation is increasingly within grasp. The 2029 Parliament can give greater expression to nari shakti through the steady alignment of political will, timing and institutional follow-through.