Parliament poised to usher in a new era of nari shakti
The Indian Parliament elected in 2029 is poised to mark a decisive turn towards nari shakti, provided the government can translate its legislative intent into broad political consensus—an outcome that now appears within reach. The Centre plans to introduce two Bills, including constitutional amendments, during this session to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. If passed in time, the change could take effect for the 2029 general election and the subsequent assembly polls.
The mechanism under consideration is as consequential as the goal. The Lok Sabha’s strength could increase by about half from 543 to 816 seats, making it the first such expansion in nearly five decades. More importantly, the additional 273 seats would be reserved for women. This would seek to avoid displacing sitting MPs and disrupting entrenched political equations, even as it could engineer a structural shift in women’s representation in legislative bodies and reshape India’s political landscape.
To meet the 2029 timeline, the government is inclined to base the reallocation on the 2011 Census data, sidestepping delays tied to the next exercise starting next month. Seats would be apportioned pro rata across states, raising, for instance, Kerala’s tally from 20 to 30 and Uttar Pradesh’s from 80 to 120. States with uneven seat counts will require tailored solutions. The expansion also aims to address longstanding concerns of southern states that their success at population control could translate into diminished representation. The proposed adjustments would also raise the seats reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes from 84 to 126 and for Scheduled Tribes from 47 to 70.
The arithmetic of reform is only part of the task. The ruling coalition’s strength in both Houses provides a solid foundation, and the two-thirds requirement for constitutional amendment creates a strong incentive for wider agreement. The real opportunity lies not only in drafting the contours of the legislation, but in forging a broad, collaborative consensus capable of carrying this landmark reform through.
A longer horizon is already taking shape. Parallel discussions on synchronised elections indicate that, with enabling amendments, a nationwide ‘One nation, one election’ cycle could come into effect by 2034. For the time being, the possibility of transformation is increasingly within grasp. The 2029 Parliament can give greater expression to nari shakti through the steady alignment of political will, timing and institutional follow-through.