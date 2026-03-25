Menstrual leave policy needs reality checks

Granting 12 extra days of leave to women would require a liberal and compassionate work atmosphere, or the policy could end up upsetting team dynamics. A series of reality checks is in order. Is India Inc ready to grant period leave to women across grades and sectors? Can women claim special treatment without expecting it to affect their careers? Can organisations with small teams afford such leave? Can domestic, daily wage and gig workers claim it?

Women have fought long and hard for equality at the workplace, pay parity and fair promotions—and most are yet to achieve it. They have broken glass ceilings, blazed trails and taken their place as leaders and decision makers unaided by the comforts of menstrual leave. Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi famously said that women “cannot have it all” unless they have help. It is also often assumed that women with young children are a liability, though that mindset is slowly changing. In such a scenario, whether mandatory menstrual leave works for or against a woman professional is moot. There is also a section of women which is against this form of entitlement, claiming it would put them on the back foot. Instead of imposing menstrual leave policy on all sectors, a middle path of optional leaves, remote work and flexible timings could be a more workable solution.