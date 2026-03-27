Railways must ensure equity in insurance cover

The recent intervention of the Supreme Court on railway travel insurance has exposed an inequality in India’s public transport system. It questioned why insurance is limited to online ticket buyers, highlighting a simple principle: access to safety cannot depend on access to technology. Today, passengers booking online can opt for insurance at just 45 paise, with coverage up to ₹10 lakh. Yet those who buy tickets at station counters—nearly 1.9 lakh reserved passengers every day—are denied the same option. This is a structural exclusion that leaves a huge section of passengers without even the choice of basic financial protection.

The Railways’ defence was based on difficulties in identifying counter passengers and preventing misuse. But that does not hold up. As the court pointed out, administrative inconvenience cannot justify unequal treatment. The tech-driven systems already rely on Aadhaar, mobile numbers and digital records. So, to say that it is difficult to identify passengers at ticket counters sounds less like a constraint. When tickets are issued, responsibility follows. Systems must adapt to ensure equal access, not avoid it.