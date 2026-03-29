Not ideal, but necessary: Telangana's elder care law

These figures, however, represent only reported cases. In reality, many more incidents go unreported due to family pressures and social stigma. As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy observed, it is unfortunate that legislation must intervene in what should be a natural bond between parents and children. While his remarks may appear strong, his assertion that those who abuse or abandon their parents should face social disapproval underscores the gravity of the issue. India’s civilisational ethos has long placed parents and elders on a pedestal, equating them with the divine. Yet, in stark contrast, many elderly individuals today face emotional abuse, neglect and even dispossession of their own property by the very children they raised.

This raises a difficult question: can legislation alone address what is essentially a moral crisis? Existing laws, including the central Act and similar measures in states such as Assam, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, have not fully alleviated the problem. Even so, given the scale of the issue, enforcement remains necessary. At the same time, legal measures must be complemented by greater awareness—both of the law and values it seeks to uphold. In an era increasingly defi ned by nuclear families, and perhaps moving toward greater individualism, what is needed is not just regulation, but a broader cultural renewal.