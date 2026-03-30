Uttarakhand must dispel worries over study on minorities

A curious exercise is on in Uttarakhand to map the status of minorities in the state. As exclusively reported by this newspaper on Monday, a seven-member committee constituted for the study has already held four meetings. Its primary mandate is to evaluate how effectively state-run schemes have reached minority populations, and to document the progress made in their livelihoods and education since 2000. The panel has an initial tenure of six months, but its methodology—a fresh doorstep survey or analysis of published data—is yet to be determined.

On the face of it, the objective may appear aligned with the terms of reference of the Rajindar Sachar Committee, which was formed in 2005 to report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims, except for the fact that the ruling BJP is doctrinally opposed to Sachar’s recommendations. Those suggestions included establishing a delimitation procedure that does not reserve constituencies with high minority population for Scheduled Castes, raising the employment share of Muslims, and recognising madrasa degrees for eligibility in defence, civil and banking exams. Muslims constitute about 14 percent of Uttarakhand’s total 17 percent minority population, as per the last Census.