Hold higher official liable for hospital fire

It has been a fortnight since a deadly fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack snuffed out the lives of 12 patients. Ever since, the Odisha Assembly has been in a limbo with the opposition demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The fire at the state’s largest government hospital was a tragedy that clearly exposed the lack of preparedness in handling a challenge of this magnitude. On that fateful night, the dozen-odd patients admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit had little chance of escape once the blaze started because most of them were on ventilators or oxygen supplies. However, a larger catastrophe was avoided as fire fighters and other agencies managed to contain the flames to the first floor of the four-storey building, where over 100 patients were lodged.

The government’s initial response was knee-jerk—suspending low-ranking fire and electricity officials based on a fact-finding team’s report hours after a judicial commission of inquiry was ordered. A few days later, it quietly shuffled some supervisory officials of the medical college without linking them to the mishap.