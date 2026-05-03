Jitu Munda case shows how customers become data for modern banks

Skeletal remains of his dead sister slung over his shoulders, Jitu Munda’s walk to a bank in Odisha will linger in public memory. The daily wage-earner had a simple request: access to his deceased sister’s savings. Unable to produce official proof of death, he exhumed her remains in desperation. The video of his visit went viral, drawing outrage. He spoke of repeated failed attempts, of being turned away, of humiliation where he expected help. The bank initially defended itself with rules on third-party withdrawals and even questioned his conduct. Only after public anger swelled was the matter resolved within a day. Few episodes capture the stark distance between banking institutions and individuals.

But Munda’s ordeal is not an isolated case. India’s retail banking sector has grown rapidly recently, supporting economic growth with strong reach and stability. In 2024-25, scheduled commercial banks reported a record net profit of ₹4.01 lakh crore, while public sector banks contributed ₹1.78 lakh crore to this total. Technology has changed how banking services are delivered. Digital payments have increased sharply, and banking services now reach deep into rural areas. Efficiency, large-scale operations and high profits now define the system’s overall success. The mind-boggling numbers of apps, QR codes and instant credit products have penetrated into smaller towns such as

Munda’s Keonjhar’s Malliposhi. However, in the relentless competition to sell loans, insurance and credit cards, algorithms call the shots, process matters and performance is measured in figures. A customer is but an account in a manager’s portfolio, a risk category or a missed target.