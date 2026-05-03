Kavitha faces key test of her public standing

It was indeed a spectacle when Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, took to the stage to declare her new political party amid projections of her as a chief ministerial aspirant. The move had been anticipated since her suspension from the BRS and subsequent exit, marked by sharp attacks on her brother K T Rama Rao and cousin T Harish Rao. This time, she went further, describing her father as a “soulless robot”.
The question is whether this display of defiance will translate into political relevance in Telangana’s already fraught landscape. The twist lies in the nomenclature of her party, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), which has secured Election Commission approval for registration. Notably, she had initially announced the name as Telangana Rashtra Sena, but the application reflected otherwise. This inconsistency points to a lack of clarity at the outset. It remains to be seen whether she can secure recognition for her TRS, a name that closely echoes the Telangana Rashtra Samithi founded by her father in 2001.
KCR had renamed his party as BRS in 2022 in a bid to expand nationally, a gambit that failed to yield results. For Kavitha, the road ahead is far from easy. The Congress is firmly in power, the BRS retains a strong opposition base, and the BJP continues to expand its footprint with clear intent. Her five guarantees are widely viewed as populist promises. While she has toured parts of the state in an effort to rebuild her image after it was dented by the alleged Delhi liquor scam, the impact remains uncertain.
If she persists, she may erode the BRS vote share at the margins. However, her immediate challenge is to establish credibility as a political force. The silence from her family and the BRS leadership, coupled with muted reactions elsewhere, suggests that her move is not yet being taken seriously. Kavitha is not the first woman to break away from a family-led party in the Telugu states. Y S Sharmila’s trajectory—from launching the YSR Telangana Congress to eventually joining the Congress—offers a cautionary parallel. Kavitha will require more than rhetoric: an image overhaul, coherent policy direction, organisational depth and sustained political investment. One conclusion, however, is inescapable—her presence has the potential to unsettle the BRS.