Kavitha faces key test of her public standing

It was indeed a spectacle when Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, took to the stage to declare her new political party amid projections of her as a chief ministerial aspirant. The move had been anticipated since her suspension from the BRS and subsequent exit, marked by sharp attacks on her brother K T Rama Rao and cousin T Harish Rao. This time, she went further, describing her father as a “soulless robot”.

The question is whether this display of defiance will translate into political relevance in Telangana’s already fraught landscape. The twist lies in the nomenclature of her party, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), which has secured Election Commission approval for registration. Notably, she had initially announced the name as Telangana Rashtra Sena, but the application reflected otherwise. This inconsistency points to a lack of clarity at the outset. It remains to be seen whether she can secure recognition for her TRS, a name that closely echoes the Telangana Rashtra Samithi founded by her father in 2001.