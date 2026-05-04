Vijay faces coalition questions after scripting historic win

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has scripted a blockbuster debut in Tamil Nadu, rewriting the state’s political history with a single stroke. It has emerged as the single largest party in its very first attempt, winning more than 100 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, it has fallen short of the simple majority needed to form a government on its own, resulting in a hung Assembly and triggering intense political manoeuvring in Chennai. The verdict is widely seen as a powerful endorsement of the alternative promised by Vijay, and a rejection of both the incumbent DMK government and opposition AIADMK. A deep desire for change from the Dravidian duopoly, charged by the massive popularity of the Vijay brand, propelled the TVK to a remarkable performance in the fierce three-cornered battle. TVK secured around 35 percent of the votes, streets ahead of the two majors who have ruled the state for half a century.

While the DMK’s defeat was headlined by Chief Minister M K Stalin’s loss at Kolathur, the AIADMK was also left nursing its wounds. In the western Kongu region, traditionally considered the AIADMK’s stronghold, the party was reduced to being a marginal player, with both the TVK and the DMK making deep inroads. Edappadi K Palaniswami may find it an uphill task to keep the party together for another five years in the opposition. There is a growing perception that his decision to realign with the BJP contributed significantly to his party’s poor showing. And despite his significant efforts over a year, including extensive tours covering more than 220 constituencies, the AIADMK could not turn the tide. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win only one seat among the 27 it contested, despite aggressive campaigning by the party’s national leaders.