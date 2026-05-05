Lack of bench strength in badminton still a worry

India's second-ever podium finish in the Thomas Cup brings with it a slice of history as well as dose of trepidation. Amid the jubilation of the bronze medal, second only to the gold bagged in 2022, there was also a deep sense of anxiety. Even in success, the tournament exposed India’s lack of bench strength.

Though India lost against France in the semis, their overall campaign was filled with promise. Young Ayush Shetty, the brightest spot, hit the crest last Friday while outsmarting All England champion Lin Chun-yi of Taipei in the quarters. The entire team plunged into the arena to celebrate in a euphoric huddle when she won. Ayush, upbeat since his Asia Championship silver, was indeed instrumental in securing the bronze.

Yes, the men’s team did perform well, but a closer look reveals a lack of depth in talent. No doubt, senior players like Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy did their bit. But where are the other youngsters to fill their golden shoes? It must be noted that Lakshya Sen and Ayush have been impressive this season with their individual performances at the All England and the Asian Championship. And that this period of balance in the men’s team is a timely boost before India hosts the coveted World Championships in New Delhi later this year. Then come the Asian Games in September.