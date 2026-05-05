Lack of bench strength in badminton still a worry

India's second-ever podium finish in the Thomas Cup brings with it a slice of history as well as dose of trepidation. Amid the jubilation of the bronze medal, second only to the gold bagged in 2022, there was also a deep sense of anxiety. Even in success, the tournament exposed India’s lack of bench strength.
Though India lost against France in the semis, their overall campaign was filled with promise. Young Ayush Shetty, the brightest spot, hit the crest last Friday while outsmarting All England champion Lin Chun-yi of Taipei in the quarters. The entire team plunged into the arena to celebrate in a euphoric huddle when she won. Ayush, upbeat since his Asia Championship silver, was indeed instrumental in securing the bronze.
Yes, the men’s team did perform well, but a closer look reveals a lack of depth in talent. No doubt, senior players like Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy did their bit. But where are the other youngsters to fill their golden shoes? It must be noted that Lakshya Sen and Ayush have been impressive this season with their individual performances at the All England and the Asian Championship. And that this period of balance in the men’s team is a timely boost before India hosts the coveted World Championships in New Delhi later this year. Then come the Asian Games in September.
Meanwhile, the women’s showing at the Uber Cup was a let-down. P V Sindhu, who also featured in the doubles, played out of her skin to push World No 2 Wang Zhiyi of China in the final group outing, but was unable to rescue the team. They sorely missed doubles specialist Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, who pulled out of the event at the eleventh hour due to injury concerns.
The sport at the elite level is unforgiving, with back-to-back events across the year. The worry is that no youngster has yet shown the skill and consistency required to perform at that the level, like Olympic medallists Sindhu (Rio and Tokyo Games) and Saina Nehwal (London Games) did at their peak. The new lot looks far from ready at times. It is time for the Badminton Association of India wake up. Bench strength is something that needs intense introspection and swift action before it’s too late.