Trade-offs in focus as CM choices unresolved in two of five Assemblies

In contrast, West Bengal has way too many contenders for the hot seat. On the top of the heap is giant-slayer Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the second time. For the BJP brass, Adhikari’s candidature would be difficult to ignore. But since the party keeps throwing up surprises in its leadership choices, the BJP’s state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya and vice-president Agnimitra Paul are also not out of the ring. Union Home Minister Amit Shah going to Kolkata to supervise the election of the legislature party’s head told its own story about the challenges in identifying the chief ministerial face.

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF returned to power after a decade, securing close to three-fourths majority. The heavyweights leading the race to the top post are V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, though not necessarily in that order. The Congress high command must quickly announce its pick and not get sucked into the leadership vortex that has historically worn it down. Remember, the grand old party groomed both Sarma and Rangasamy, but later almost gift-wrapped them to the BJP-led NDA when it failed to accommodate their aspirations within its secular tent.