Normalise seeking help to curb screen addiction

Human behaviour and relationships have been transformed as social media addiction has become a disturbing reality. It has led to horrific extremes like parricide, filicide and even suicide—three sisters denied mobile phones jumping off their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad being a recent case in point. In Gujarat, a family hired bouncers to monitor an aggressive youngster with screen addiction. Undoubtedly, a new disorder is growing across the nation—NoMophobia, the fear of being without a mobile.

Parents are heedlessly walking into a minefield as babies under a year old are getting dependent on phones that are often used as pacifiers. A recent study by AIIMS Delhi found that such babies could show signs of autism by the age of three, besides sleep disorders and reduced physical activity. As it impacts brain development, the affected children display a lack of healthy social interaction, repetitive behaviour and slow reactions. A study conducted on 84,030 mother-child pairs in Japan in 2022 showed similar results. Last year, an AIIMS Raipur study had found that Indian children aged below five spend an average of 2.2 hours a day on screens, leading to poor social skills, obesity, disturbed sleep and weaker concentration. The concern assumes alarming proportions when you consider that mobile addiction is crossing the age barrier to include senior citizens, too. All of this portends a social crisis in the making.