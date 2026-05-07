Improve government school, nix conflicts of interest

It is undeniable that the poor and the middle classes in India are facing uphill battles to access two of the most fundamental requirements of life—education and health. Every family from the two categories is just one step away from disaster. The state of affairs is highlighted by the ongoing school fee hikes in Telangana. For the new academic year, the increases have ranged from 30-50 percent in many schools to even 120 percent in a few, whereas incomes have not risen correspondingly and decent employment opportunities have not grown. The situation is much the same in all states of the country.

Telangana’s 26,000-odd government schools cater to only around 35 percent of the state’s students. Private schools rule the roost though they number less than 13,000. Despite demands from parents, the state has never seriously tried to enforce a fee cap. The previous BRS government had formed a panel that recommended a 10 percent annual cap, but it was not enforced. The Congress, which came to power in late 2023, held out hope to harried parents. The Telangana Education Commission suggested an 8 percent cap and category-based ceilings depending on infrastructure and other parameters. The draft Bill is awaiting Cabinet approval even as admissions are in progress. Another recent attempt isn’t encouraging either—Delhi has enacted a law but, facing a legal challenge, has deferred its implementation.