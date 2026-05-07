Improve government school, nix conflicts of interest

It is undeniable that the poor and the middle classes in India are facing uphill battles to access two of the most fundamental requirements of life—education and health. Every family from the two categories is just one step away from disaster. The state of affairs is highlighted by the ongoing school fee hikes in Telangana. For the new academic year, the increases have ranged from 30-50 percent in many schools to even 120 percent in a few, whereas incomes have not risen correspondingly and decent employment opportunities have not grown. The situation is much the same in all states of the country.
Telangana’s 26,000-odd government schools cater to only around 35 percent of the state’s students. Private schools rule the roost though they number less than 13,000. Despite demands from parents, the state has never seriously tried to enforce a fee cap. The previous BRS government had formed a panel that recommended a 10 percent annual cap, but it was not enforced. The Congress, which came to power in late 2023, held out hope to harried parents. The Telangana Education Commission suggested an 8 percent cap and category-based ceilings depending on infrastructure and other parameters. The draft Bill is awaiting Cabinet approval even as admissions are in progress. Another recent attempt isn’t encouraging either—Delhi has enacted a law but, facing a legal challenge, has deferred its implementation.
How do we tackle this problem? The Supreme Court has ruled that though private schools have the right to fix their fees, the state can step in to stop profiteering and exploitation. The Telangana High Court, too, directed the state government to formulate regulations to this effect. However, not much has come of it except a stipulation that schools display their fees. The state must act expeditiously on the recommendations of the Education Commission, ensure representation of parents on school committees and make audits mandatory. If things continue as they are, societal divisions will widen. The only way out is to make sure that education is seen as something to be imparted, not to be sold, and government schools are given top priority in all states. For this, those in power must not be allowed to run for-profit educational institutions to avoid conflict of interest.