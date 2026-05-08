Keep politics away from Punjab's security worries

The recent explosions and attempted attacks in Punjab demand a calm and firm response instead of dramatic political reactions. The twin blasts near the BSF Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar and the Khasa military camp in Amritsar on May 5, along with earlier incidents in Patiala and Sirhind, show a worrying rise in coordinated acts of violence. Security offices, railway tracks, political centres, religious places and local leaders have all been targeted in recent months. Punjab Police have described these cases as joint operations involving gangsters, local criminals and extremist networks backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Investigators believe some groups are using Khalistani propaganda to create fear and instability in the state. Recoveries of rocket-propelled grenades and crude homemade explosives also point to continuing efforts to disturb the peace. Although the police have arrested several suspects and dismantled some modules, the repeated incidents reveal clear gaps in intelligence coordination, policing and protection at vulnerable sites. In the Patiala case, the police made a major breakthrough, arresting four radicalised youth, reportedly connected to a pro-Khalistani terror module. They identified one of the four as the key conspirator, who they claimed was reportedly in touch with secessionist gangs based in Malaysia as well as arms suppliers from Pakistan.