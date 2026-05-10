IPL's discipline issues prompt BCCI warning

While there is no official report detailing specific incidents, the BCCI’s decision to issue such a notice suggests the league has been grappling with these issues behind the scenes. It is hardly an encouraging sign for a tournament that has already witnessed a noticeable dip in viewership and features several young cricketers suddenly exposed to immense wealth and attention. In the past, both the BCCI and the IPL have dealt with controversies involving spot-fixing and late-night parties, incidents that resulted in suspensions for players and two franchises being banned for two years. Now, the anti-corruption unit will need to be even more vigilant, especially with influencers gaining increasing access to playing arenas, team buses and behind-the-scenes spaces to create social media content for franchises and players alike.

There have been multiple reports of players disregarding guidelines by filming reels in prohibited zones, staying out late at night with ‘friends’ without authorisation and allowing unauthorised guests into hotel rooms. All of this has reportedly been flagged by the anti-corruption unit, prompting the latest crackdown. The onus is now on both the BCCI and franchises to enforce these protocols and ensure that players—regardless of stature or celebrity—follow rules. Preserving the decorum and sanctity of the world’s biggest cricket league is essential. And the expectation is that the BCCI will come down hard on anyone who fails to comply.