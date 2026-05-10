Tamil Nadu turns the page as Vijay assumes charge

As Tamil Nadu welcomes a new government under actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, the state stands on the threshold of a new political era. The duopoly of the Dravidian majors, which ruled the state continuously for six decades, has ended unceremoniously. Notably, after several decades, a coalition government is taking charge in the state.

Vijay’s journey to power was marked by twists and turns reminiscent of a Kollywood blockbuster. His fledgling TVK fell short of the halfway mark in the Assembly, and despite a clear public mandate against the established Dravidian parties, he initially struggled to cobble together support. He eventually secured backing—largely from the DMK-led alliance—though with only a slender majority. Whether TVK can retain that support and run the administration effectively remains to be seen. However, with evidence of a surge in grassroots support for Vijay across the state after the polls, the two major opposition parties are unlikely to pull the plug anytime soon. Instead, they may prefer to wait and see whether the government falters under mounting pressure.