Andhra data centre push a lesson for rest of India

India's hunger for data is growing fast, thanks to the spread of 5G networks and artificial intelligence. But though the country today generates 20 percent of global data, it stores less than 3 percent within its boundaries. This poses a substantial risk to sovereignty, especially given the rapid shifts in geopolitics and cybersecurity. In such a scenario, Andhra Pradesh’s aim of becoming the country’s data centre hub offers a promising solution. On top of a 1-gigawatt AI data centre being built near Visakhapatnam by Google, AdaniConneX and Nxtra, the state is considering a 1.5-GW project by the Reliance group. Both projects propose to start operations by 2028.

As with all data centres, the first challenge is planning for their substantial requirements of water and power. Both these mega projects propose to set up their own solar plants, with the state government granting a special deemed distributor licence to the first project to independently manage its power needs. If such a clearance is granted to the new project too, both will bypass the public electricity grid.