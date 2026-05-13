Digitise system further, conduct regular audits to make exams leakproof

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 for over 22 lakh candidates is a huge setback for India’s examination system. A re-examination has become necessary for what was supposed to be over on May 3. At such a moment, waiving fees for the re-examination would not address the issue of prolonged and heightened anxiety for the candidates and their families. Rebuilding the frame of mind to revisit a make-or-break moment cannot be easy.

The sophistication of the alleged leak network makes this case especially worrying. Investigators believe the suspects used high-definition portable scanners, not smartphones, to photograph the papers. The scanned copies were reportedly shared through encrypted messaging applications, suggesting a coordinated operation. The investigation has spread across several states. The CBI has taken custody of a Nashik-based undergraduate student suspected of being linked to the alleged network. In Maharashtra’s Latur district, a complaint alleges that a coaching institute conducted a mock test containing questions similar to those in the actual examination. The Rajasthan Police have also detained several suspects.

This is the first time since the National Testing Agency took over NEET-UG in 2019 that the examination has been cancelled in its entirety. Notably, in 2024, the Supreme Court rejected re-test demands despite a leak controversy, saying the material did not show a systemic breach, though it noted that the leaks reported in Hazaribagh and Patna were undisputed.