Kerala CM elect must heal divisions, take all along to govern

The Congress has finally picked its chief minister for Kerala. The choice was not expected to be easy. But the 10 long days of uncertainty and chaos that preceded the selection of V D Satheesan over his tenacious challengers K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala certainly took some sheen off the splendid 102-seat victory. The tough competition for the job—marked by an aggressive show of strength by the supporters of the contenders, prolonged discussions, endless intrigues and intense speculations—laid bare the acrimony within, with serious implications for the functioning of the new government and the party’s future.

It’s not that any one of the contenders deserved the job more than the others, but a choice had to be made. However, the party failed to project decisiveness in the face of open dissent, tolerated blackmail tactics and allowed multiple power centres to dictate terms, thus prolonging the whole process and affecting its credibility. Ultimately, in the choice of Satheesan, the party seems to have bowed before mass sentiments, giving social media debates and poster wars substantial weightage against considerations like the opinion of legislators, seniority in the organisation and administrative experience.