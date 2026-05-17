The return of great power bargaining

In terms of the war in the Persian Gulf, Trump’s inability to end it on purely American terms may be satisfying, but a prolonged closure of the Hormuz Strait is not in China’s interest. Its studied non-intervention at any level suggests that it is not yet a match for US global power. It would be more accurate to say that the two leaders met on terms more equal than when Trump last called on President Xi Jinping in 2017, but not as complete equals.

Notwithstanding this, during Trump’s visit, Xi made every effort to put the relationship on par with that of two peers without equal. References to creating a ‘new paradigm of major country relations’, underscoring how this relationship was the most significant one globally, and even Xi’s reference to the ‘Thucydides Trap’—the Greek theory suggesting that a rising power threatens to displace an established dominant power—were intended to reinforce that point. China might not have explicitly mentioned a G-2, but given that Trump has used this definition earlier, its choice of phrases suggests it is not averse to the idea.

The optics suggest that neither side wishes to return to the mutually damaging tit-for-tat downward spiral of the previous year. Each party had its bucket list. China was seeking tariff relief, the softening of US sanctions against Chinese companies buying oil from Iran and easier access to semiconductors and advanced lithography to produce cutting-edge chips. The US wanted China to increase farm purchases, ease restrictions on rare-earth exports, invest more in the US and loosen regulations on American companies in China. Both sides have claimed that there were mutually beneficial outcomes. As always, the devil lies in the details.

How often in the past has China promised to make more purchases in order to balance the trade, or announced large investment commitments, and not just with the US, only to renege when the time comes to implement them? Details of the economic compromise are still to be fully unveiled, but reading between the lines, the Chinese call for ‘equal-footed consultation’ on trade and economic matters indicates that reciprocity will now be a two-way street between Washington and Beijing. Going forward, the US has diminishing capacity to ‘sanction’ the PRC without consequences.