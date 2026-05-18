India's Europe push signals strategic shift led by tech imperatives

The significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Netherlands visit, a two-day stop on his four-nation European tour, lies in its reflection of India’s attempt to reposition itself in the emerging global order—not merely as a large market, but also as a trusted technological and manufacturing partner in reorganised supply chains. That thought scaffolds the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership backed by a five-year roadmap and agreements across semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, migration and water management. As Europe looks to reduce its dependence on China and build resilience with democracies, India can be a critical partner.

A key outcome is the Tata Electronics-ASML partnership linked to the Dholera semiconductor fab in Gujarat. The Dutch equipment giant sits at the heart of the global chip ecosystem because of its dominance in the advanced lithography machines essential for semiconductor manufacturing. India has pledged billions of dollars in incentives to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, with multiple projects underway. But semiconductor manufacturing requires far more than subsidies. It depends on technological trust, ecosystem depth and integration into tightly-controlled global supply chains. The Tata-ASML deal signals that India is beginning to acquire that credibility.