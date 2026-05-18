Widen pool, settle Indian vs foreign coach debate

There has always been an unhealthy relation between foreign and Indian coaches in charge of hockey teams across age groups. Some Indian coaches have questioned the need for appointing “foreigners” to top mentoring positions. The trouble started in 2021, when Hockey India requested Australian Graham Reid to take charge of the junior men’s team for the World Cup even though the project till then had been managed by B J Kariappa. Though the latter had hand-picked the players for the tournament, the team was handed over to Reid for that one assignment.

The issue once again reared its head last week. P R Sreejesh, the legendary custodian who after almost two years as head coach of the junior team oversaw India’s third-place finish at the 2025 World Cup, had reapplied for the post. But he was instead asked to take care of a ‘developmental side’ or be the goalkeeping coach of the men’s team, which he considered a slight. What followed was an unholy back-and-forth before HI appointed France’s Frederic Soyez to look after the junior team. Whatever were the reasons for the bitterness, the broader issue isn’t limited to Indian hockey or the two-time Olympic medallist.